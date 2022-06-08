Clayton County mother arrested after malnourished baby hospitalized

Explore Some children hospitalized in Georgia due to baby formula shortage

In late May, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta said an increase in child hospitalizations could be directly traced to the formula shortage, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. One of the main suppliers of baby formula in the United States, Abbott Nutrition, recently restarted its Michigan plant, which had been shut down due to safety and quality concerns since February. However, it could take weeks or months before baby formula begins to restock at major retailers.

When CHOA reported the increase in hospitalizations in May, the hospital system said their patients had all been treated and released. Forest Park police did not say if this recent case of malnourishment was related to the formula shortage.

Turner was booked Tuesday into the Clayton County Jail, where she is being held until her first appearance, Johnson said. Police are working to locate Callahan, who remains at large.

