Clayton County man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sex trafficking, rape

The two Clayton County men were indicted in September on multiple charges, including human trafficking, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and cruelty to children, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The case against Browne is pending.

In recent weeks, two more men were arrested for their alleged roles in trafficking the girl, Carr’s office previously said. Daniel Lee Horne, 30, of Stockbridge, and Gregory Michael Benoit, 27, of Marietta, have been charged with solicitation, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation.

Horne was arrested June 23 in Canton and Benoit was arrested July 3 in Brookhaven, Carr’s office said. Each was charged with trafficking persons for sexual servitude, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation. Both remained Thursday in the Clayton jail.

“With this guilty plea and prison sentence, we are one step closer to securing maximum justice for the victim, who has shown incredible strength and bravery throughout the criminal justice process,” Carr said. “As we have maintained since the very beginning, we are deeply committed to protecting the most vulnerable among us, and we will not rest until those who abuse and exploit Georgia’s children are put behind bars.”