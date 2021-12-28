Clayton County man fatally shot during cellphone sale

A man has died after he was shot while discussing the purchase of a cellphone at his Clayton County home.
The victim was lying in the street when Clayton County police responded to a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Brookstone Road. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to a police spokesman.
“During the preliminary investigation, officers learned that someone came to the victim’s home to sell him a brand new cellphone,” Officer Jordan Parrish said in a news release. “Officers were advised that a conversation between the victim and suspect was held prior to the shooting.”
The names of the victim and suspect were not released. It was not clear if the shooting suspect was the seller.
Parrish said the investigation was still in its early stages, and detectives were still working to gather information. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-477-3550.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
