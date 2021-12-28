Clayton County man fatally shot during cellphone sale

The victim was lying in the street when Clayton County police responded to a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Brookstone Road. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to a police spokesman.

“During the preliminary investigation, officers learned that someone came to the victim’s home to sell him a brand new cellphone,” Officer Jordan Parrish said in a news release. “Officers were advised that a conversation between the victim and suspect was held prior to the shooting.”