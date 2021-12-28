Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Clayton County man fatally shot during cellphone sale

The victim was lying in the street when Clayton County police responded to a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Brookstone Road.
caption arrowCaption
The victim was lying in the street when Clayton County police responded to a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Brookstone Road.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

A man has died after he was shot while discussing the purchase of a cellphone at his Clayton County home.

The victim was lying in the street when Clayton County police responded to a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Brookstone Road. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to a police spokesman.

“During the preliminary investigation, officers learned that someone came to the victim’s home to sell him a brand new cellphone,” Officer Jordan Parrish said in a news release. “Officers were advised that a conversation between the victim and suspect was held prior to the shooting.”

The names of the victim and suspect were not released. It was not clear if the shooting suspect was the seller.

Parrish said the investigation was still in its early stages, and detectives were still working to gather information. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-477-3550.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man critically injured in double shooting at NW Atlanta gas station
3h ago
Man dies after visitor crashes into gatehouse of Griffin senior living community
18h ago
Suspect charged in killing of man at SW Atlanta townhouse
22h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top