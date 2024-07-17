Clayton County graduate found stabbed to death near her Alabama college

“Tiana Dye leaves behind a legacy of achievement and inspiration for her peers and community,” Danielle Luckett wrote in the GoFundMe that will help with funeral costs.

Prior to leaving metro Atlanta for college, Dye was a student-athlete at Riverdale before graduating in 2021.

“We are asking that you keep her family and friends in your thoughts/prayers as they navigate through this difficult time,” the high school wrote online.

Dye is not the first Alabama State student to be killed near campus. In September 2020, junior Ivry Hall was fatally shot by his classmate, Adam Dowdell Jr., local police told the Associated Press. Hall was shot less than a quarter-mile from the university nearly a week after he left his dorm with a friend.

Anyone with details about Dye’s case is asked to call Montgomery police at 334-625-2831 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.