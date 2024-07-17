Clayton County graduate found stabbed to death near her Alabama college

A Riverdale High School graduate was fatally stabbed earlier this week near her Alabama college campus, officials said.
Tiana Dye, 21, was found by Montgomery police around 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Clanton Avenue, less than a half-mile from Alabama State University. She was finishing her last year at the university, where she was part of the honor society and Dean’s List , according to a GoFundMe campaign.
After the stabbing, Dye was taken to the hospital and later died. Officials did not share information on any suspects tied to Dye’s killing.
“Tiana Dye leaves behind a legacy of achievement and inspiration for her peers and community,” Danielle Luckett wrote in the GoFundMe that will help with funeral costs.
Prior to leaving metro Atlanta for college, Dye was a student-athlete at Riverdale before graduating in 2021.
“We are asking that you keep her family and friends in your thoughts/prayers as they navigate through this difficult time,” the high school wrote online.
Dye is not the first Alabama State student to be killed near campus. In September 2020, junior Ivry Hall was fatally shot by his classmate, Adam Dowdell Jr., local police told the Associated Press. Hall was shot less than a quarter-mile from the university nearly a week after he left his dorm with a friend.
Anyone with details about Dye’s case is asked to call Montgomery police at 334-625-2831 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.
