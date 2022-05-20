Clayton County coach faces charges, accused of shoving autistic student

Perrell Dechello Collins, a 41-year-old gym teacher and coach at James H. Brown Elementary, was arrested May 14, online booking records show. He faces two counts apiece of first-degree cruelty to children and simple battery.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to the parent of the 10-year-old autistic student, who reported that Collins pushed him twice in March. Chalandria Pittman told the news station that Collins could be seen on surveillance video yelling at her son before he grabbed the back of the child’s neck and pushed him against a wall. She said Collins started walking away, then turned back and pushed the victim to the ground.