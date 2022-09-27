Clayton County animal control facilities close following parvo outbreak

The Georgia Department of Agriculture has been notified of the outbreaks at both facilities, located at 3199 Anvilblock Road and 1396 Government Circle. The department’s guidelines call for a closure of 10 days, but if it’s possible to reopen sooner, officials said they will notify the public.

County police and animal control personnel are working to decontaminate the facilities of the virus, which is potentially deadly and typically affects puppies but can also infect kittens.