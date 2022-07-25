Cobb shelter closes due to contagious illness, ‘strep zoo’

The Cobb County animal shelter closed to the public after a sick dog tested positive for “strep zoo,” a highly contagious respiratory bacterial infection, county officials said in a statement Friday.
While no other animals have symptoms, the shelter is expected to stay closed for several weeks while staff conduct tests, treat any sick animals and thoroughly clean the facility, the statement said.
“Shelter staff will contact those who have recently adopted animals, reschedule appointments and surgeries, and continue to care for the 285 animals in the shelter,” the statement said.
The shelter has dealt with outbreaks in the past, including in 2020 when several animals became sick and at least one died. There was another in 2019, when up to five animals may have died.
When the dog became sick, staff suspected strep zoo and quarantined the population to limit the spread. Any animals displaying symptoms will be quarantined, and once the antibiotics arrive, all sick animals will be treated, the statement said.
The county expects the shelter to be closed to the public for at least several weeks.
