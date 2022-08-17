Clayton animal shelter calls for emergency adoptions, rescues to save dogs

According to the statement, the 20 pooches at the county’s shelter facilities will be put down if they aren’t adopted or rescued by 1 p.m. Thursday. Animal Control said some of the dogs have been at the shelters for extended periods, while others have special needs that can no longer be accommodated. A few are at a great risk of becoming ill, according to officials.

The furry frisbee fetchers are available at Clayton’s two public kennels where strays and animals released by their owners are housed. Twelve of the dogs are at the county’s adoption center at 3199 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.