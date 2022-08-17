Clayton animal shelter calls for emergency adoptions, rescues to save dogs

At least 20 dogs at the Clayton County animal shelter are at risk of being euthanized this week.
Clayton County Animal Control issued an emergency plea late Tuesday asking dog lovers to make last-ditch rescues.
“THIS IS A FINAL NOTICE. THE MATTER IS URGENT,” the agency wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.
According to the statement, the 20 pooches at the county’s shelter facilities will be put down if they aren’t adopted or rescued by 1 p.m. Thursday. Animal Control said some of the dogs have been at the shelters for extended periods, while others have special needs that can no longer be accommodated. A few are at a great risk of becoming ill, according to officials.
The furry frisbee fetchers are available at Clayton’s two public kennels where strays and animals released by their owners are housed. Twelve of the dogs are at the county’s adoption center at 3199 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.
The other eight at housed at Animal Control’s headquarters in Jonesboro at 1396 Government Circle.
The available breeds include coonhounds, Labrador mixes, dalmatians, rottweilers and German shepherds.
Each of the adoptions come with a $95 fee that includes vaccines, spay/neuter costs, rabies shots and microchipping. Pit bulls and pit bull mixes must undergo a background check in order to be adopted.
Interested pet lovers are asked to reach out to Animal Control’s staff before visiting to inquire about the dogs they’d like to adopt. Prospective adoptees can call the adoption center at 770-347-0210, contact Animal Control headquarters at 770-477-3509 or email the staff at rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov. Include the intake number for the animal in which you’re interested.
