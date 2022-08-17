ajc logo
X

Clayton animal shelter calls for emergency adoptions, rescues to save dogs

Clayton County Animal Control needs to rescue 20 dogs at risk of being euthanized. The shelter is pleading with the public to adopt the potential pets by 1 p.m. Thursday.

Combined ShapeCaption
Clayton County Animal Control needs to rescue 20 dogs at risk of being euthanized. The shelter is pleading with the public to adopt the potential pets by 1 p.m. Thursday.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

At least 20 dogs at the Clayton County animal shelter are at risk of being euthanized this week.

Clayton County Animal Control issued an emergency plea late Tuesday asking dog lovers to make last-ditch rescues.

“THIS IS A FINAL NOTICE. THE MATTER IS URGENT,” the agency wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.

According to the statement, the 20 pooches at the county’s shelter facilities will be put down if they aren’t adopted or rescued by 1 p.m. Thursday. Animal Control said some of the dogs have been at the shelters for extended periods, while others have special needs that can no longer be accommodated. A few are at a great risk of becoming ill, according to officials.

The furry frisbee fetchers are available at Clayton’s two public kennels where strays and animals released by their owners are housed. Twelve of the dogs are at the county’s adoption center at 3199 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.

The other eight at housed at Animal Control’s headquarters in Jonesboro at 1396 Government Circle.

The available breeds include coonhounds, Labrador mixes, dalmatians, rottweilers and German shepherds.

Each of the adoptions come with a $95 fee that includes vaccines, spay/neuter costs, rabies shots and microchipping. Pit bulls and pit bull mixes must undergo a background check in order to be adopted.

Interested pet lovers are asked to reach out to Animal Control’s staff before visiting to inquire about the dogs they’d like to adopt. Prospective adoptees can call the adoption center at 770-347-0210, contact Animal Control headquarters at 770-477-3509 or email the staff at rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov. Include the intake number for the animal in which you’re interested.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney8h ago
Class 4A Blog: Sorting out the new Class 4A landscape
‘Please don’t kill me’: Security guard shot in Atlanta apartment complex
8h ago
Prosecutors seek to limit Clayton sheriff’s statements during trial
7h ago
Prosecutors seek to limit Clayton sheriff’s statements during trial
7h ago
The Jolt: Georgia lands college football title game after Music Midtown pulls out
14h ago
The Latest
1 person injured after car crashes through window of Riverdale restaurant
1h ago
Decatur police ID man killed in hit-and-run as search continues for driver
4h ago
WATCH: Police release video of 3 suspects in Clark Atlanta campus robbery
5h ago
Featured
Historian Stephen Davis grew up in Atlanta and attended Margaret Mitchell Elementary School, where a portrait of Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara stared down at the children in the auditorium. Co-author of "The Atlanta Daily Intelligencer Covers the Civil War," he brought copies of the new book to the recent Civil War Relic Show at the Cobb Civic Center. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
13h ago
Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary
4m ago
Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top