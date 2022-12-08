Cherokee man arrested after 9 dogs rescued in suspected dogfighting operation

An animal wellness check at a Cherokee County home led to the arrest of a man after the discovery of nine dogs allegedly used for dogfighting, officials announced Wednesday.
The Cherokee County Marshal’s Office was called to the home in the 6300 block of Union Hill Road on Tuesday and found enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for the property, the agency said in a statement. Nine dogs were removed from the home and 58-year-old Randall Larry Thaxton was arrested.
Thaxton was taken to the Cherokee County jail and faces nine counts each of felony dogfighting and misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
He is accused of selling dogs to 55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell of Paulding County, who was arrested last month for allegedly running a massive dogfighting operation, according to a court document obtained by the Cherokee Tribune Ledger.
More than 100 dogs were rescued from Burrell’s Dallas home after they were found in conditions the Paulding sheriff’s office said were “not fit for humans, much less dogs.” The dogs were tied to various objects with large, extremely heavy logging chains and thick collars, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Some of them were emaciated while others displayed extreme aggression toward other dogs.
Cherokee officials did not describe the conditions in which the dogs were found in Thaxton’s home, but the Tribune Ledger reported that several did not have food. Mud and rocks were found in their water bowls.
Authorities also found evidence of dog breeding, including multiple certificates from the American Dog Breeders Association listing him as the breeder, according to the newspaper. Officials also located a briefcase with pictures of puppies and a document that had information on the dogs’ strength, power stamina and endurance, as well as a bite stick to pry open a dog’s mouth.
