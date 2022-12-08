Cherokee man arrested after 9 dogs rescued in suspected dogfighting operation

The Cherokee County Marshal’s Office was called to the home in the 6300 block of Union Hill Road on Tuesday and found enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for the property, the agency said in a statement. Nine dogs were removed from the home and 58-year-old Randall Larry Thaxton was arrested.

Thaxton was taken to the Cherokee County jail and faces nine counts each of felony dogfighting and misdemeanor cruelty to animals.