Man charged, 106 dogs rescued from dog fighting operation at Paulding County home

Authorities said the animals were also not being cared for on a regular basis or being vaccinated by a veterinarian.

“Conditions where dogs were being housed, both inside and on the exterior of this property, were not fit for humans, much less dogs,” officials said.

All the dogs were placed into various rescue facilities, where they can begin their rehabilitation.

“I am thankful that these dogs are safe now. The dark and sinister world of dog fighting is a despicable culture that has no place in our world,” Paulding Sheriff Gary Gulledge said.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations tip line at 770-443-3047 or submit a tip through the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.