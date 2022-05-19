Cherokee County high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

BreakingNews
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Cherokee County high school teacher was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a student, the school district confirmed.

In a letter sent to parents Wednesday morning, officials confirmed the arrest of 30-year-old Nicholas Morrow, a former English teacher at River Ridge High School who had worked in the district since 2020.

Morrow was relieved of his teaching responsibilities as soon as the allegations were reported Monday, the district said. He resigned just prior to his arrest Tuesday afternoon.

“Our school district takes the safety and security of our students very seriously, and inappropriate behavior by our staff toward students will not be tolerated,” district leaders reassured parents in the letter.

A joint investigation by school district police and the Holly Springs Police Department resulted in Morrow being charged with three felony counts of sexual assault by a teacher.

According to his arrest warrant, Morrow is accused of engaging in “sexual contact” with a River Ridge student at his home in Canton between May 2 and 17.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact school district police at 770-704-4346.

