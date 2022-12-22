Cherokee County deputies take families Christmas shopping

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

“It’s extremely helpful,” said Mohagani’s mother, Queen Thomas, who hasn’t been working because she’s pregnant with her second child. “It’s putting some joy in the kids’ lives and helping me save money that I can put toward bills.”

For Shaw and the other deputies who volunteer ahead of the holidays, it’s something they look forward to all year. Each child is given a budget and essentially allowed to pick out whatever they want. But instead of shopping for themselves, many get into the Christmas spirit and end up picking out items for their parents, siblings and friends.

“It’s really sweet. A lot of them want to buy for others instead of themselves,” Shaw said.

One of those people was 14-year-old Gabriella Bailey, a Creekland Middle School student who came to last week’s event with her mom and younger brother. All she needed this year was a new case for her cellphone. The remainder of Bailey’s budget, she said, would be used toward presents for her family.

“I never actually really got to buy people gifts,” said Bailey, who looks forward to surprising her relatives when they get together this year.

Capt. Kevin Amason, who organizes each year’s Christmas shopping spree, said the department works with school counselors and local social workers to identify children most in need.

“We usually start gearing up for this in August,” he said. “And we all volunteer our time so that money goes straight to the families.”

Law enforcement agencies across the country hold similar “Shop with a Cop” events each December. The goal is to bolster police-community relations while helping those less fortunate during the holiday season.

While most children make a beeline for the toy section, Amason said he’s noticed those who are less fortunate tend to buy more practical items such as jeans, new shoes or even school supplies. He said it’s heartwarming to see young siblings insist on picking out presents for each other.

Some officers from the Cherokee County School District’s police force also got in on the holiday action. Chief Buster Cushing, who spent 22 years with the sheriff’s office, made it a point to bring his college-aged daughter to the event.

“We love this and we’ve been doing it for years,” said Cushing, who became school police chief in 2019. “I mean my daughter’s 21 years old and she still wants to come with me. It’s just a great way to give back to the community.”

Bonifacia Argueta teared up a little when she saw how excited her two sons were to fill their shopping cart with toys and clothes.

Danny Ramirez, 8, raved about his new Nerf gun and how he couldn’t wait use it against his brother, Christopher, who’s two years older. The Hasty Elementary students also made sure to pick up the jumbo pack of foam darts, enough ammo to get them through to next Christmas.

This was the first year Argueta’s children participated in the annual event, she told Sgt. Carlos Rubio, who helped translate from Spanish.

“For me, this is huge,” said Argueta, who works at the local poultry processing plant. She cried tears of joy as she gestured toward her sons. “It’s for my kids. It gets them so excited.”

Intrigued by what they saw during their weekly grocery runs, some shoppers stopped on their way out and asked if they could donate, Sheriff Frank Reynolds said.

“These are tough times, and it’s nice to be able to come together to make the holidays a little brighter for these families,” he said.