Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Chase from Buckhead to I-20 ends with suspect struck by vehicle

A man was hospitalized after a chase with a Georgia State Patrol trooper, officials said. The chase began in Buckhead and ended on I-20 West, where the man was struck by another vehicle.

caption arrowCaption
A man was hospitalized after a chase with a Georgia State Patrol trooper, officials said. The chase began in Buckhead and ended on I-20 West, where the man was struck by another vehicle.

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
35 minutes ago

A chase that began in Buckhead when a man refused to pull over early Thursday morning ended on I-20 with him being struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a vehicle around Pharr Road and Peachtree Street just after midnight, officials said. When the driver refused to stop, a chase began.

The man drove south onto Piedmont Road, then Buford Highway. Then, the chase continued onto I-85 South and then onto the Downtown Connector and finally onto I-20 West.

The driver eventually exited at Langhorn Street and hit two vehicles, the GSP said. After the crash, he attempted to run away but was hit by another vehicle, according to the GSP, which is investigating the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries. His identity and other details about the incident have not been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘An atrocity’: Police fed up after woman killed in argument over bowling ball
1h ago
DA: Stolen marijuana led DeKalb woman to kill roommate’s friend
1h ago
AK-47, crack cocaine among items seized near Atlanta Fair during crackdown
19h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top