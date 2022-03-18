Chase from Buckhead to I-20 ends with suspect struck by vehicle

A chase that began in Buckhead when a man refused to pull over early Thursday morning ended on I-20 with him being struck by a vehicle, authorities said.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a vehicle around Pharr Road and Peachtree Street just after midnight, officials said. When the driver refused to stop, a chase began.
The man drove south onto Piedmont Road, then Buford Highway. Then, the chase continued onto I-85 South and then onto the Downtown Connector and finally onto I-20 West.
The driver eventually exited at Langhorn Street and hit two vehicles, the GSP said. After the crash, he attempted to run away but was hit by another vehicle, according to the GSP, which is investigating the crash.
The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries. His identity and other details about the incident have not been released.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author