Charges expected after fatal pedestrian crash in SW Atlanta, police say

A pedestrian was killed Monday on a busy road in southwest Atlanta. The body was removed from the scene along Campbellton Road near the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

A man walking along a busy southwest Atlanta road Monday morning was hit by a car and killed, officials said.

Though few details about the pedestrian fatality were released, Atlanta police said they expected the driver to face criminal charges.

Officers responded to the crash scene on Campbellton Road in front of the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA just before 11 a.m., police said in a news release. The man who had been hit was found dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the site of the crash and was interviewed by detectives into the afternoon, police said. Charges are expected, but police did not specify which charges the driver might face.

No further information has been released, including the identities of the victim or driver.

