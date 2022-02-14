Charges expected after fatal pedestrian crash in SW Atlanta, police say

A man walking along a busy southwest Atlanta road Monday morning was hit by a car and killed, officials said.
Though few details about the pedestrian fatality were released, Atlanta police said they expected the driver to face criminal charges.
Officers responded to the crash scene on Campbellton Road in front of the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA just before 11 a.m., police said in a news release. The man who had been hit was found dead at the scene.
The driver remained at the site of the crash and was interviewed by detectives into the afternoon, police said. Charges are expected, but police did not specify which charges the driver might face.
No further information has been released, including the identities of the victim or driver.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.