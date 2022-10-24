Charges dropped against Lil Durk in 2019 Varsity shooting

After felony warrants were issued by Atlanta police in the case, Banks said he canceled his 2019 tour and flew back to Atlanta to turn himself in. Just before handing himself over to deputies at the Fulton County Jail, a new song titled “Turn Myself In” was uploaded to the rapper’s YouTube channel.

“Once I heard, I immediately came back,” Banks said in an interview with Channel 2 Action News at the time. “I have nothing to hide. I have nothing to run from.”

Just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 5, police said gunfire erupted outside The Varsity at the intersection of North Avenue and Spring Street. It was less than two days after the Super Bowl was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Alexander Weatherspoon, was shot once in the thigh. Investigators believed the dispute started in the parking lot of the Varsity. After Weatherspoon was shot, he ran across the street before collapsing in front of a nearby cigar lounge, according to a police report.

The shooting was captured on surveillance cameras from both the Varsity and the cigar bar, according to investigators. Weatherspoon was rushed to Atlanta Medical Center for surgery after the bullet struck his femoral artery, police said in the report.

Investigators discovered 13 shell casings from a pistol and a rifle in the parking lot. A 9mm handgun was also recovered. Witnesses interviewed at the scene told police Weatherspoon appeared to be in a verbal dispute with another man before shots rang out.

An Atlanta police detective later testified that surveillance footage captured Lil Durk firing a weapon from a vehicle near the restaurant’s parking lot.

“You see Mr. Banks’ arm out the window firing several shots at the victim,” Detective Jeffrey Churchill said.

Fellow Chicago rapper Dayvon Bennett was also charged, but the 26-year-old musician, who went by King Von, was killed the following year in a shootout outside a downtown Atlanta nightclub.

In a statement, Banks’ attorney said after three years, his client will finally be able to move on.

“While it took three years for the state to make the right decision, in the end the right decision was made and Mr. Banks can finally put this event behind him,” defense attorney Manny Arora told Channel 2.