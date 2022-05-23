Charges dropped against Atlanta officers who Tased college students

Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against six Atlanta police officers involved in the 2020 arrests of two college students who were stunned with Tasers during the mass protests over George Floyd’s murder.
Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Samir Patel, whose office handled the case, announced Monday the officers were cleared after a “thorough and independent review.”
Atlanta officers Ivory Streeter, Lonnie Hood, Mark Gardner, Ronald Claud, Willie Sauls and Armond Jones were charged by former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard after police stopped Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim on May 20, 2020, pulled them from a car and deployed their Tasers.
“The evidence in this case shows that the involved officers’ use of force was the direct result of Mr. Young and Ms. Pilgrim’s resistance to and noncompliance with the officers’ instructions,” Patel said in a news release sent out by the GBI. “The facts indicate that the officers’ actions were taken in response to Mr. Young’s and Ms. Pilgrim’s active resistance to the officers’ directives.”
Not only were the officers acting within the scope of their authority, Patel said, but their actions were also consistent with the Atlanta Police Department’s own use-of-force policy.
“It is also clear from the evidence that the use of the Taser, and indeed any force used by the officers, ended immediately once Mr. Young and Ms. Pilgrim were subdued,” he said.
The arrests, which were captured on video, happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Andrew Young International Boulevard. A citywide curfew was in place at the time following days of civil unrest across the country against police brutality.
The footage appeared to show officers smash the driver’s side window before using their Tasers on the couple, pulling them from the car and throwing them to the ground.
“We felt like we were going to die in that car,” Pilgrim, who was a psychology major at Spelman College, told reporters in the days that followed.
Young, a Morehouse College senior at the time, said he suffered a fractured arm and a cut that required more than 20 stitches.
Attorneys for the pair said they were outraged to learn the charges against the officers have been dismissed.
“Messiah Young, Taniyah Pilgrim and their families are incredibly disappointed and disheartened by the decision announced today,” attorneys Chris Stewart, Justin Miller and Mawuli Davis said in a joint statement. “The world witnessed the outrageous and unjustified level of violence perpetrated against these college students. How can a broken arm and 25 stitches be deemed the appropriate response for an alleged curfew violation?”
Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms fired Streeter and Gardner the day after the incident and issued a public apology to the college students for what she said was clearly an excessive use of force.
Video of the arrests sparked widespread condemnation during the social reckoning over officers’ use-of-force against Black people. At the same time, many condemned the former mayor and DA for firing and charging the officers before an investigation had been completed.
Streeter and Gardner were later reinstated by the Atlanta’s Civil Service Board, which found the city “did not follow the personnel regulations of the Atlanta Code of Ordinances in the dismissal” of the veteran officers one day after the video went viral.
Police had repeatedly ordered Young to turn around and head out of the city, but thick traffic made compliance difficult, the students’ attorneys said.
The couple were in violation of the the 9 p.m. curfew and, according to the officers’ lawyer, Lance LoRusso, police feared there was a gun inside the car. They would later determine the students were unarmed.
“Lawful use of force is never going to look good on video,” LoRusso said after Streeter and Gardner were reinstated. “You have to be trained to understand why the officers were doing what they were doing. There was a clear rush to judgment.”
Patel said the video of the incident was “not an accurate portrayal of the entire encounter” between the college students and police.
“The decision before my office is to determine if a criminal offense was committed and to follow the rule of law,” he said. “In this matter, the state is unable to find probable cause to prosecute the officers involved.”
