BREAKING: 2 students sue over use of Taser, arrests by Atlanta police during protests

Two college students who were tased and arrested by a group of police officers while driving near the site of a protest in Atlanta last summer are suing the city after what they call a violent assault.
Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young announced the lawsuit Thursday morning during a news conference alongside their legal teams. Named in the suit alongside the City of Atlanta are Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the individual officers involved in the arrest.
“For these young people to have this video out and have to live with this for the rest of their lives is unthinkable, but we are here to hold the city and all those involved accountable,” attorney Mawuli Davis, who represents Young, said in front of the media.
Credit: Asia Simone Burns / asia.burns@ajc.com
The incident happened as people across the city were protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. In Atlanta, city officials put a curfew in place to curtail property damage after particularly violent protests.
Pilgrim, a student at Spelman College, and Young, who attended Morehouse College, were driving near Centennial Park as a protest was happening May 30, according to attorney L. Chris Stewart. The two were ordered out of the vehicle. Body camera video shared by Atlanta police shows an officer trying to remove the driver from the vehicle, which is stopped in the middle of the street.
Both Pilgrim and Young were taken into custody.
“Pilgrim was held against her will for four hours without a mask in a police van with others during the height of COVID,” said Stewart, who is representing her. “She was never charged with a crime.”
Six of the Atlanta police officers were fired and charged following the incident, which Bottoms then called a clear use of excessive force. Two have since had their terminations overturned.
