BREAKING: 2 students sue over use of Taser, arrests by Atlanta police during protests

Pilgrim, a student at Spelman College, and Young, who attended Morehouse College, were driving near Centennial Park as a protest was happening May 30, according to attorney L. Chris Stewart. The two were ordered out of the vehicle. Body camera video shared by Atlanta police shows an officer trying to remove the driver from the vehicle, which is stopped in the middle of the street.

Both Pilgrim and Young were taken into custody.

“Pilgrim was held against her will for four hours without a mask in a police van with others during the height of COVID,” said Stewart, who is representing her. “She was never charged with a crime.”

Six of the Atlanta police officers were fired and charged following the incident, which Bottoms then called a clear use of excessive force. Two have since had their terminations overturned.

