Champion of criminal justice reform to be state’s next chief justice

Boggs was next in line based on his seniority on the court. He was recently elected by his eight colleagues to succeed Chief Justice David Nahmias, who has announced he will resign from the court on July 17.

“I’m honored to have been selected by my colleagues to serve,” Boggs said Thursday. He added that he was “especially appreciative for the excellent leadership provided to our entire state judiciary during very challenging times” by Nahmias and Harold Melton, who preceded Nahmias as chief justice.