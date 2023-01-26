Cartersville police find possible explosive device after suspected DUI crash

A suspected DUI crash that led to a driver’s arrest in Cartersville quickly transformed into a much different type of investigation when police found a possible explosive device in the car, authorities said.
Cartersville police requested the GBI’s help in investigating the potential explosive, the department said. Officers are awaiting the state agency’s arrival, and the area around the crash scene remains restricted.
The incident began with a crash on North Erwin Street near Cassville Road, on the south edge of Oak Hill Cemetery and just around the corner from Cartersville police headquarters, authorities said.
The driver of the wrecked car was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a Schedule II substance, according to police. It was during a search of the man’s car that the device was found.
A short section of North Erwin Street that borders the southern edge of the cemetery between Cassville Road and West Porter Street remains closed while police wait for GBI specialists to arrive.
Police have not publicly shared the identity of the man arrested.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author