Cartersville man found not guilty of murder in 86-year-old’s beating death

Jason Monroe Eldridge, 43, of Cartersville, faced a long list of charges after he was accused of breaking into the older man’s house and beating him to death in May 2020, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Eldridge was shot multiple times by the neighbors of 86-year-old Calvin Lee as they attempted to defend the octogenarian.

Both Eldridge and Lee were taken to the hospital after being seriously injured during the incident, the AJC reported. Eldridge was booked into the Bartow County Jail after he was released, but Lee died from his wounds.