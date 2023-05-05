Carrollton man gets life in prison after ‘nightmare’ sexual assault on Halloween

A Carroll County man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after a jury found him guilty of all charges related to his sexual assault of two college students on Halloween in 2021, officials said.
Brandon Rounsaville, 29, of Carrollton, was convicted on nine counts related to his armed sexual assault against the women as they walked back to their apartment after a school trip, Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford said.
“This case was the nightmare that every female college student and her parents fear,” Cranford said. “A stranger, with no association with their university, kidnapped them and sexually assaulted them under threat of death.”
According to Cranford, prosecutors showed that Rounsaville walked up to the two women just before 4:30 a.m. and threatened them with a gun. He told the women he would kill them both if they did not follow his orders, then directed them to go behind a building a take off their clothes. Rounsaville then sexually assaulted both women at gunpoint until one of the victims ran to the front of the apartment building screaming for help.
Cranford said Rounsaville chased the woman down, tackled her and dragged her in between two cars where he continued to sexually assault her. Both women continued screaming, eventually leading Rounsaville to run away. The victims were then able to call 911, and Rounsaville was found and arrested less than half an hour later, hiding under a bridge.
Both women testified at the trial and identified Rounsaville as their attacker in front of the jury, Cranford said. Prosecutors also presented evidence that both victims’ DNA was swabbed from Rounsaville’s body.
“I am in awe of the bravery and resilience shown by these two survivors and I hope they feel a little safer knowing this defendant will never walk free,” Cranford said.
The jury found Rounsaville guilty of kidnapping with bodily injury, kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery and two counts each of aggravated sodomy, robbery by intimidation and making terroristic threats. Rounsaville was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“I have total clarity that justice was served by sentencing this defendant to remain in prison for the rest of his life,” Cranford said.
