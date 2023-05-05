Carrollton man gets life in prison after ‘nightmare’ sexual assault on Halloween

According to Cranford, prosecutors showed that Rounsaville walked up to the two women just before 4:30 a.m. and threatened them with a gun. He told the women he would kill them both if they did not follow his orders, then directed them to go behind a building a take off their clothes. Rounsaville then sexually assaulted both women at gunpoint until one of the victims ran to the front of the apartment building screaming for help.

Cranford said Rounsaville chased the woman down, tackled her and dragged her in between two cars where he continued to sexually assault her. Both women continued screaming, eventually leading Rounsaville to run away. The victims were then able to call 911, and Rounsaville was found and arrested less than half an hour later, hiding under a bridge.