Caregiver arrested, accused of stealing from patient, 77, in Cherokee County

A caregiver was arrested Wednesday after officials in Cherokee County said she stole thousands of dollars from her patient.

Ebony Michelle Mitchell, 48, is facing six counts of felony exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult after she stole from her 77-year-old patient, according to Cherokee sheriff’s office spokesman Patty Pan. Mitchell was booked into jail and released soon after on a $16,878 bond.

The allegations against the Canton woman were first reported to the sheriff’s office in May. Pan said Mitchell had been taking care of the man at a home on Wrights Mill Court, which is just north of Birmingham Highway.

Mitchell is accused of stealing more than $17,000 since February by using his credit and debit cards. Officials said she used the money to pay for jewelry, rent and a down payment on her car.

