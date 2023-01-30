X
Dark Mode Toggle

South Georgia police officer becomes state’s first to die in the line of duty in 2023

Credit: Cairo police

Credit: Cairo police

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams, who served the small, south Georgia town of Cairo, died Saturday while chasing a suspect, becoming the state’s first officer to die in the line of duty this year, according to the police department.

“He joined the department in 2020 and quickly gained the respect and love of all that met him,” the Cairo police department said in a social media post.

A Cairo native, Williams was assisting a Grady County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop when the subject ran away, according to media reports. Williams and the deputy were running after the suspect when he collapsed. He was 23.

“He was a model student,” Kermit Gilliard Jr., Williams’ former principal, posted on the police department’s Facebook page. “Our community has lost a great young man. Prayers for his sweet mother, family, and our community.”

The Officer Down Memorial page, which tracks law enforcement deaths, named Williams the first officer in both the state and the nation to die in the line of duty.

For Cairo, located near the Georgia-Florida line and about 60 miles west of Valdosta, it was the second time an officer died in the line of duty. The other happened in 1907, when City Marshal Eugene Cargell was shot to death, according to the Officer Down website.

In 2022, five Georgia law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty, including two Cobb County deputies who were shot. Three others were killed in car crashes. Five other officers died from medical issues, according to the Officer Down website.

Funeral plans for Williams were pending late Monday.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Judge Christian Coomer should be removed from Appeals Court bench, panel says6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Stetson Bennett should have a chat with himself
5h ago

Guilty pleas entered in 2017 killing at Atlanta’s Barcelona Wine Bar
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

4 of 14 Georgia members of Congress live outside their districts
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

4 of 14 Georgia members of Congress live outside their districts
9h ago

Credit: Brendall O'Banon/Texas A&M Athletics

Transfer Haynes King ‘just wants a chance’ at Georgia Tech QB job
1h ago
The Latest

Guilty pleas entered in 2017 killing at Atlanta’s Barcelona Wine Bar
2h ago
Man convicted of LaGrange store owner’s murder sentenced to life in prison
2h ago
Georgia AG Carr calls on Congress to allow cellphone jamming in state prisons
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

It’s official: Chip Caray leaves Braves for Cardinals
52m ago
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
Decisions Are Imminent’ - Trump Grand Jury, Breakdown podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top