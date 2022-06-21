Burglary reported at former NBA player Vince Carter’s Buckhead mansion

According to Atlanta police, a woman called 911 from the home off Northside Drive around 11:50 p.m. to report that she’d heard a loud noise and believed someone was breaking in. The first officer to arrive saw a man fleeing the home, which sits on nearly an acre and a half of land, but was not able to apprehend him.

The woman was not injured, and police said they are continuing to investigate the burglary. A police spokesman said the incident report would be made available Wednesday, but did not share a description of the suspected burglar or say if anything had been taken. The woman was not identified.