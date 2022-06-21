Burglary reported at former NBA player Vince Carter’s Buckhead mansion

A burglar narrowly evaded police Sunday night after officers were called to a 10,000-square-foot home in Buckhead’s Tuxedo Park neighborhood owned by former Atlanta Hawk and NBA great Vince Carter.
According to Atlanta police, a woman called 911 from the home off Northside Drive around 11:50 p.m. to report that she’d heard a loud noise and believed someone was breaking in. The first officer to arrive saw a man fleeing the home, which sits on nearly an acre and a half of land, but was not able to apprehend him.
The woman was not injured, and police said they are continuing to investigate the burglary. A police spokesman said the incident report would be made available Wednesday, but did not share a description of the suspected burglar or say if anything had been taken. The woman was not identified.
Fulton County property records indicate the home is owned by Carter, who played a record 22 seasons in the NBA before retiring with the Hawks in 2020 at the age of 43. Property records list Carter’s address in Cleveland, Ohio, and it is not clear if he lives in the King Road home full-time.
The home was built in 2016 and sold to Carter for nearly $7 million in August 2020, according to property records. A real estate listing from that time describes the property as a “family compound” with “state of the art home security.” The security system includes 16 closed-circuit security cameras, according to the listing. A fence also appears to encircle the home, including an electronic gate across the driveway.
Police did not say how the suspected burglar was able to enter the home or escape.
Carter, who now works as an NBA analyst for ESPN, has not responded to inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
