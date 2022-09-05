ajc logo
BUI charges for boat operator after 72-year-old falls overboard, drowns

Crime & Public Safety
By Jennifer Brett
40 minutes ago

A boat operator faces boating under the influence charges after a 72-year-old man fell overboard and drowned in Bear Creek on Lake Jackson, authorities said.

Georgia game wardens responded to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The Georgia Department of National Resources’ Law Enforcement Division released this information on Monday:

“The subject fell overboard while riding on the gunwale of a Sea Hunt center console boat. The boat operator turned around to pick up the man but was unable to locate him. The operator then marked the location on GPS and called 911. When the game wardens arrived, search efforts began immediately utilizing side scan sonar. The body was located and recovered at 10:31 a.m. by game wardens and the Covington Dive Team. The victim has been identified as Deppish Kirkland, age 72, of Savannah.”

The boat operator was arrested on BUI charges; no other charges are expected, the department said.

