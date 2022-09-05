BUI charges for boat operator after 72-year-old falls overboard, drowns

Georgia game wardens responded to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The Georgia Department of National Resources’ Law Enforcement Division released this information on Monday:

“The subject fell overboard while riding on the gunwale of a Sea Hunt center console boat. The boat operator turned around to pick up the man but was unable to locate him. The operator then marked the location on GPS and called 911. When the game wardens arrived, search efforts began immediately utilizing side scan sonar. The body was located and recovered at 10:31 a.m. by game wardens and the Covington Dive Team. The victim has been identified as Deppish Kirkland, age 72, of Savannah.”