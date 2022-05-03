Buchanan sworn in as new U.S. attorney in Atlanta

Ryan Buchanan has been sworn in to head the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta where he will oversee an office of about 250 prosecutors and staff members.
Buchanan was recently administered the oath of office by Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash in a private ceremony. President Joe Biden nominated Buchanan to the position on Nov. 15 and the U.S. Senate confirmed him April 28.
“I am honored to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia,” Buchanan said in a statement. “I am grateful to President Biden for the opportunity to lead a dynamic and talented team of public servants who are dedicated to the pursuit of justice and ensuring the safety of our community.”
As U.S. attorney, Buchanan will oversee all criminal and civil cases brought by the Justice Department. The northern district is comprised of 46 counties and has courthouses in Atlanta, Gainesville, Rome and Newnan.
Buchanan received his undergraduate degree from Samford University in 2001 and his law degree from Vanderbilt University in 2005.
He joined the Justice Department in 2010 as an assistant U.S. attorney in Birmingham and, three years later, became a federal prosecutor in Atlanta. During his time as a prosecutor, Buchanan successfully tried cases involving foreign terrorist organizations and attempts by domestic terrorists to acquire weapons of mass destruction.
Buchanan noted his office has a tradition of working closely with law enforcement, the defense bar and the court. “I look forward to strengthening and maintaining those relationships,” he said.
