Buchanan sworn in as new U.S. attorney in Atlanta

Buchanan was recently administered the oath of office by Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash in a private ceremony. President Joe Biden nominated Buchanan to the position on Nov. 15 and the U.S. Senate confirmed him April 28.

“I am honored to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia,” Buchanan said in a statement. “I am grateful to President Biden for the opportunity to lead a dynamic and talented team of public servants who are dedicated to the pursuit of justice and ensuring the safety of our community.”