BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Investigation into fiery crash shuts down I-285 ramp in Fulton
ajc logo
X

Buchanan sworn in as new U.S. attorney in Atlanta

Ryan Buchanan was recently sworn in as U.S. attorney by Judge Thomas Thrash during a private ceremony. He will head an office of about 250 prosecutors and staff. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Attorney's Office.)

Credit: Copyright 2020 BILL ADLER - ALL

caption arrowCaption
Ryan Buchanan was recently sworn in as U.S. attorney by Judge Thomas Thrash during a private ceremony. He will head an office of about 250 prosecutors and staff. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Attorney's Office.)

Credit: Copyright 2020 BILL ADLER - ALL

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Ryan Buchanan has been sworn in to head the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta where he will oversee an office of about 250 prosecutors and staff members.

Buchanan was recently administered the oath of office by Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash in a private ceremony. President Joe Biden nominated Buchanan to the position on Nov. 15 and the U.S. Senate confirmed him April 28.

“I am honored to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia,” Buchanan said in a statement. “I am grateful to President Biden for the opportunity to lead a dynamic and talented team of public servants who are dedicated to the pursuit of justice and ensuring the safety of our community.”

As U.S. attorney, Buchanan will oversee all criminal and civil cases brought by the Justice Department. The northern district is comprised of 46 counties and has courthouses in Atlanta, Gainesville, Rome and Newnan.

Buchanan received his undergraduate degree from Samford University in 2001 and his law degree from Vanderbilt University in 2005.

He joined the Justice Department in 2010 as an assistant U.S. attorney in Birmingham and, three years later, became a federal prosecutor in Atlanta. During his time as a prosecutor, Buchanan successfully tried cases involving foreign terrorist organizations and attempts by domestic terrorists to acquire weapons of mass destruction.

Buchanan noted his office has a tradition of working closely with law enforcement, the defense bar and the court. “I look forward to strengthening and maintaining those relationships,” he said.

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Road rage suspect accused of shooting teen in face denied bond
12h ago
Atlanta to pay nearly $1 million to man shot by cop outside stadium
13h ago
Police ID mother, daughter hit by 2 cars while crossing Cobb road
13h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top