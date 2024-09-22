Brookhaven woman accused of intentionally killing pedestrian with car

A Brookhaven woman was arrested Sunday, less than eight hours after she allegedly struck and killed a man with her car in Fayette County before driving away, authorities said.

At about 10:25 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the hit-and-run crash in the area of East Stonewall Avenue and Lee Street in Fayetteville.

An investigation found the suspect, Danielle Loyd, had been arguing with the pedestrian that night when she intentionally struck him with her black 2024 BMW I4 and left the scene, Fayetteville police said.