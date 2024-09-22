Brookhaven woman accused of intentionally killing pedestrian with car

A Brookhaven woman was arrested Sunday, less than eight hours after she allegedly struck and killed a man with her car in Fayette County before driving away, authorities said.
At about 10:25 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the hit-and-run crash in the area of East Stonewall Avenue and Lee Street in Fayetteville.
An investigation found the suspect, Danielle Loyd, had been arguing with the pedestrian that night when she intentionally struck him with her black 2024 BMW I4 and left the scene, Fayetteville police said.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to officials. His identity was not released, but police said Loyd and the victim knew each other.
After the crash, Fayetteville police said multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for Loyd, who was located in Brookhaven at about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. Loyd was then booked into the Fayette County Jail on several charges, including murder, police said. She is being held without bond.
“We still ask that anyone with knowledge of the incident contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 770-461-4441 or 770-461-4357,” police added.
