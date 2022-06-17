ajc logo
Brookhaven police make several prostitution arrests at massage spas

Brookhaven police. AJC photo.

Brookhaven police. AJC photo.

Investigators made eight arrests, including one person twice, during a series of search warrants at two Buford Highway massage businesses

Employees and customers at two Brookhaven spas were recently arrested during a series of prostitution busts.

Brookhaven police said investigators discovered prostitution services being offered at Orange Massage and Sauna One between May and June, according to a Friday news release. Both businesses are located within 500 feet of each other along Buford Highway, which is in southern Brookhaven.

On May 4, officers received a tip that illegal sex acts were being offered at Orange Massage, and an ensuing investigation led to one employee being arrested. The release said police found “evidence of prostitution throughout the business.”

ExploreRoswell targets illegal massage spas with ordinance change

On June 1, the investigation was expanded to include Sauna One. Officers obtained a search warrant, and while executing the warrant, they found a nude male patron inside the business with male contraceptives nearby, the release said. An employee tried to run out of the store but was captured, and two other employees were also taken into custody. Four people were arrested and taken to the DeKalb County jail.

A week later, police returned to Sauna One with another search warrant. Three people, including one person who was arrested June 1, were taken into custody on prostitution-related charges.

“Our officers remain committed to enhancing the quality of life for those within our community and will continue to conduct proactive enforcement wherever evidence of criminal activity is suspected,” Chief Gary Yandura said in the release.

ExploreBrookhaven plans to expand police drone coverage

