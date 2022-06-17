Brookhaven police make several prostitution arrests at massage spas

Brookhaven police said investigators discovered prostitution services being offered at Orange Massage and Sauna One between May and June, according to a Friday news release. Both businesses are located within 500 feet of each other along Buford Highway, which is in southern Brookhaven.

On May 4, officers received a tip that illegal sex acts were being offered at Orange Massage, and an ensuing investigation led to one employee being arrested. The release said police found “evidence of prostitution throughout the business.”