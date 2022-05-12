Roswell targets illegal massage spas with ordinance change

Police know where most illegal massage spas are located that engage in illicit activity, and the ordinance change will help end the exploitation of vulnerable young women, Mayor Kurt Wilson said during the meeting.

Police Chief James Conroy added that an array of sex-related crimes including “human trafficking, prostitution for hire and masturbation for hire” take place at illegal spas in Roswell.

“This is an industry with workers that are at high risk and we need to do everything we can to protect those employees,” Conroy said, adding that tighter restrictions give Roswell more tools to prosecute violators of the new law.

Officials said they also want to protect the legal massage businesses that operate in Roswell.

“This is also an effort to embolden and empower and offer profitability for those that are running clean businesses ...,” Councilwoman Lee Hills said. “ ... We want everyone doing legal business to thrive.”