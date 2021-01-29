X

BREAKING: Victims ID’d after deadly poultry plant nitrogen leak

January 28, 2021 Gainesville - Foundation Food Group where six people were killed and several others were injured Thursday after a liquid nitrogen line ruptured in Gainesville on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Multiple agencies responded to the incident, which happened at a Foundation Food Group poultry plant on Memorial Park Drive at 10:12 a.m., Hall County Fire Services spokesman Zach Brackett said during a news conference. When crews arrived at the scene about 10:20 a.m., they determined the incident involved hazardous materials and called in a hazmat team.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Joshua Sharpe, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Friday released the names of those killed a day earlier in an industrial accident at a poultry plant.

The victims of the Thursday incident involving a liquid nitrogen leak at Foundation Food Group in Gainesville were five men and one woman. They were identified as Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville; Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont; Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville; Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville; Victor Vellez, 38, of Gainesville; and Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville.

Their remains have been transported to the GBI for autopsy, authorities said. The Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office Investigations Unit, Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are working on the investigation.

Authorities have said 11 people were hospitalized after a liquid nitrogen line ruptured Thursday morning.

