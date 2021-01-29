BREAKING: Victims ID’d after deadly poultry plant nitrogen leak

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Friday released the names of those killed a day earlier in an industrial accident at a poultry plant.
The victims of the Thursday incident involving a liquid nitrogen leak at Foundation Food Group in Gainesville were five men and one woman. They were identified as Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville; Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont; Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville; Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville; Victor Vellez, 38, of Gainesville; and Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville.
Their remains have been transported to the GBI for autopsy, authorities said. The Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office Investigations Unit, Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are working on the investigation.
Authorities have said 11 people were hospitalized after a liquid nitrogen line ruptured Thursday morning.
