BREAKING: Victims ID’d after deadly poultry plant nitrogen leak

The victims of the Thursday incident involving a liquid nitrogen leak at Foundation Food Group in Gainesville were five men and one woman. They were identified as Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville; Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont; Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville; Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville; Victor Vellez, 38, of Gainesville; and Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville.

Their remains have been transported to the GBI for autopsy, authorities said. The Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office Investigations Unit, Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are working on the investigation.