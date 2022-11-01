BREAKING: SWAT team on scene after 2 shot in DeKalb

Two people were shot Tuesday, prompting a SWAT team to be called to a residential area in DeKalb County, police said.
Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting or why SWAT was activated, but police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells confirmed that the scene remains active along Shadow Lake Drive. Police said at least two people were shot, but their conditions were not provided. The area is close to Shadow Rock Elementary School and the Mystery Valley Golf Club.
Numerous officers and law enforcement vehicles remain on a residential street, Channel 2 Action News reported. At least one SWAT armored vehicle is at the scene and officers were at one point crouching behind vehicles, the news station added.
No other details were provided. Police have not said how many people are involved.
