BREAKING: SWAT units respond to barricaded burglary suspects in NW Atlanta

Republican Rep. Jon Burns picked as speaker of the Georgia House
SWAT units respond to barricaded burglary suspects in NW Atlanta

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 16 minutes ago

SWAT units have responded to a home in northwest Atlanta where multiple burglary suspects are barricaded Monday morning, police confirmed.

Officers are outside a home on Delmar Lane in Adamsville after receiving a call about a burglary, Atlanta police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A SWAT unit is on the scene, but police have not provided updates since the unit’s arrival.

No further details have been released about the incident, and police said information is still being gathered.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

