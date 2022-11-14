BREAKING: SWAT units respond to barricaded burglary suspects in NW Atlanta

SWAT units have responded to a home in northwest Atlanta where multiple burglary suspects are barricaded Monday morning, police confirmed.
Officers are outside a home on Delmar Lane in Adamsville after receiving a call about a burglary, Atlanta police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A SWAT unit is on the scene, but police have not provided updates since the unit’s arrival.
Credit: John Spink
Credit: John Spink
No further details have been released about the incident, and police said information is still being gathered.
