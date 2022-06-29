BREAKING: Suspicious package found near Johns Creek women’s clinic

“The clinics employ licensed medical professionals to provide evidence-based education about all options (abortion, adoption, and parenting) to those dealing with an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy,” the organization’s website says.

The incident comes as law enforcement officials around the country remain on high alert after a U.S. Supreme Court decision reversed its ruling on Roe v. Wade which protected abortion rights at the federal level. The decision, which was telegraphed by an unprecedented leak of the draft opinion in May, led to protests around the country and uncertainty in many states where “trigger laws” went into effect immediately after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the way to the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.