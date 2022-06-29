BreakingNews
Suspicious package found near Johns Creek women’s clinic
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Suspicious package found near Johns Creek women’s clinic

Breaking News Alert

Combined ShapeCaption
The package was found near the Johns Creek location of the Women’s Clinic of Atlanta on Old Alabama Road, according to police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

A busy road in North Fulton County is shut after a suspicious package was found near a women’s clinic that provides care for patients dealing with unplanned or unwanted pregnancy, authorities said.

The package was found near the Johns Creek location of the Women’s Clinic of Atlanta on Old Alabama Road, according to Johns Creek police. The westbound lanes of Old Alabama Road are shut down between Nesbit Ferry Road and the Old Alabama Road Connector.

Police said a backpack was found outside the clinic, Channel 2 Action News reported. Authorities have not said when they expect the road to reopen.

According to its website, the Women’s Clinic of Atlanta offers a range of sexual health services to women aged 49 and younger. The clinic provides abortion counseling but does not perform abortions.

“The clinics employ licensed medical professionals to provide evidence-based education about all options (abortion, adoption, and parenting) to those dealing with an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy,” the organization’s website says.

The incident comes as law enforcement officials around the country remain on high alert after a U.S. Supreme Court decision reversed its ruling on Roe v. Wade which protected abortion rights at the federal level. The decision, which was telegraphed by an unprecedented leak of the draft opinion in May, led to protests around the country and uncertainty in many states where “trigger laws” went into effect immediately after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the way to the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Project pitched for 600-plus apartments around nursing facility in Dunwoody
Alpharetta doctor sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
23h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
4h ago
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal in cheating case
20h ago
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal in cheating case
20h ago
Atlanta Office of Inspector General has investigated 32 complaints in first 18 months
4h ago
The Latest
Police search for person who shot runaway dog in face in Decatur park
32m ago
DeKalb County gas station shooting leaves 1 man injured
1h ago
DeKalb DA won’t pursue charges in fatal police shooting
17h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top