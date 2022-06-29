BREAKING: Suspicious package found near Johns Creek women’s clinic

A busy road in North Fulton County is shut after a suspicious package was found near a women’s clinic that provides care for patients dealing with unplanned or unwanted pregnancy, authorities said.
The package was found near the Johns Creek location of the Women’s Clinic of Atlanta on Old Alabama Road, according to Johns Creek police. The westbound lanes of Old Alabama Road are shut down between Nesbit Ferry Road and the Old Alabama Road Connector.
Police said a backpack was found outside the clinic, Channel 2 Action News reported. Authorities have not said when they expect the road to reopen.
According to its website, the Women’s Clinic of Atlanta offers a range of sexual health services to women aged 49 and younger. The clinic provides abortion counseling but does not perform abortions.
“The clinics employ licensed medical professionals to provide evidence-based education about all options (abortion, adoption, and parenting) to those dealing with an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy,” the organization’s website says.
The incident comes as law enforcement officials around the country remain on high alert after a U.S. Supreme Court decision reversed its ruling on Roe v. Wade which protected abortion rights at the federal level. The decision, which was telegraphed by an unprecedented leak of the draft opinion in May, led to protests around the country and uncertainty in many states where “trigger laws” went into effect immediately after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the way to the scene to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author