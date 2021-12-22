Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Suspect sought after person shot at Atlanta church near Capitol

Atlanta police were called to a shooting at a church that provides food to the needy and homeless.
caption arrowCaption
Atlanta police were called to a shooting at a church that provides food to the needy and homeless.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

The daily “Morning Sandwich and Snack” ministry at an Atlanta church near the Georgia State Capitol building erupted into violence Wednesday when a man shot one of the people waiting in line, police confirmed.

Officers responded to the shooting call at the Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception just before 10:30 a.m., Atlanta police said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. At the scene, a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police did not say if an arrest has been made and have not released any further information about the shooting or the victim’s status.

The Catholic Shrine’s sandwich and snack ministry provides a simple breakfast to people in need, no questions asked, each morning between 10-10:30 a.m., according to the church’s website. The church is located at 48 Martin Luther King Drive, just one block from the heavily secured Georgia State Capitol.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man arrested in rapper’s fatal Gwinnett interstate shooting
4h ago
16-year-old shot after pulling gun on Columbus police officer, GBI says
5h ago
Cartersville man found not guilty of murder in 86-year-old’s beating death
19h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top