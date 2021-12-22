BREAKING: Suspect sought after person shot at Atlanta church near Capitol

The daily “Morning Sandwich and Snack” ministry at an Atlanta church near the Georgia State Capitol building erupted into violence Wednesday when a man shot one of the people waiting in line, police confirmed.
Officers responded to the shooting call at the Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception just before 10:30 a.m., Atlanta police said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. At the scene, a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police did not say if an arrest has been made and have not released any further information about the shooting or the victim’s status.
The Catholic Shrine’s sandwich and snack ministry provides a simple breakfast to people in need, no questions asked, each morning between 10-10:30 a.m., according to the church’s website. The church is located at 48 Martin Luther King Drive, just one block from the heavily secured Georgia State Capitol.
