BREAKING: Suspect shot, killed in SWAT response to Gwinnett home, police say

A domestic call in a neighborhood north of Loganville early Friday morning led to an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead, Gwinnett County police said.
Officers responded to a house on the corner of Templeton Lane and Templeton Drive for a domestic call overnight, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. A SWAT unit was sent to the scene and a man armed with a gun was killed during the incident.
It was not immediately clear who fired the fatal shot. According to Winderweedle, the incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting.
The investigation remained active shortly after 9 a.m., he said. Gwinnett police said the GBI is responding to the scene to open an independent investigation.
Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.
