BREAKING: Suspect shot, killed in SWAT response to Gwinnett home, police say

A SWAT unit was sent to the scene and a suspect was killed during the incident, according to Gwinnett County police.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 36 minutes ago
GBI is responding to the scene to open an investigation

A domestic call in a neighborhood north of Loganville early Friday morning led to an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead, Gwinnett County police said.

Officers responded to a house on the corner of Templeton Lane and Templeton Drive for a domestic call overnight, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. A SWAT unit was sent to the scene and a man armed with a gun was killed during the incident.

It was not immediately clear who fired the fatal shot. According to Winderweedle, the incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting.

The investigation remained active shortly after 9 a.m., he said. Gwinnett police said the GBI is responding to the scene to open an independent investigation.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Why Georgia Republicans are tiptoeing around new abortion law
