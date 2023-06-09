BREAKING: Suspect ID’d in ‘accidental’ shooting at Alpharetta mall carnival

A suspect has been identified in what Alpharetta police believe was an accidental shooting Wednesday night at the North Point Mall Carnival, the agency announced Friday.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name because he is a minor, but they believe he knew the two teenage girls injured when the gun went off on a ride, scattering crowds of families and other teenagers.

“We are able to confirm that he and the two victims have known relationships, which is why we consider this to be an isolated incident that does not represent a threat to other Alpharetta citizens or visitors,” Lt. Andrew Splawn said in a news release.

Warrants have been issued for the suspect’s arrest on charges of reckless conduct, second-degree cruelty to children and tampering with evidence, as well as possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and as a person under the age of 18. He was not in custody as of Friday morning, according to police.

The gunfire rang out shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the mall’s parking lot, injuring the two girls, ages 15 and 18. One victim was taken to a hospital by helicopter and the other was taken by ambulance, but both were considered stable as of Thursday afternoon.

Police vacated the carnival as they canvassed the area for the gunman, but they couldn’t locate him that night.

Speaking with reporters from the crime scene, Alpharetta police Lt. David Freeman reassured the public there was no danger, and visitors should feel safe to return to the carnival, which continues through Sunday night.

“It’s typically a great place,” Freeman said. “It’s a great carnival; it’s been coming here for years.”

