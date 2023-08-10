BreakingNews
BREAKING: Suspect barricaded inside West Midtown apartment, SWAT on scene

Credit: NewsChopper2

36 minutes ago
A SWAT standoff is underway after a suspect barricaded inside a northwest Atlanta apartment building Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers were initially called to the Radius West Midtown apartments on Bishop Street regarding a domestic dispute. Atlanta police confirmed that the suspect eventually barricaded inside of a residence.

Around 6:20 p.m., SWAT team members and armored vehicles began moving into the area, which is just west of Atlantic Station and off 17th Street. No details were provided on the incident or what may have led to it.

Channel 2 Action News reported that residents are being advised to remain outside of the building as the situation unfolds.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

