BREAKING: Suspect arrested after child killed in hit-and-run crash near Riverdale

A child was killed when he was struck by a box truck Tuesday night in Clayton County, according to police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

A child struck by a box truck that then drove away has died from the injuries, Clayton County police said Wednesday.

But officers were quickly able to locate both the truck and the driver, who was arrested on several charges, including vehicular homicide.

At 7:37 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to Walker Road and East Fayetteville Road in the Riverdale area on a report of a pedestrian, according to police. The boy hit, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, police said.

During the investigation, officers located the box truck and the suspected driver, Gary Wayne Freeman Jr. Freeman, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, hit and run, serious injury by vehicle, and driving with a suspended license, police said. The Riverdale man was booked into the Clayton County jail Wednesday morning and was being held without bond.

Tuesday’s deadly crash came days after a Fayette County high school student was killed after he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

The crash happened Thursday on Brechin Drive after Robert Lee Stevenson, 60, crossed into the southbound lane in a Pontiac Grand Prix and struck Russell Logan, 16, shortly after 10 p.m., the Fayette sheriff’s office said. Logan, a Starr’s Mill High School student, was taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Stevenson was arrested shortly after the crash, the sheriff’s office said. He was charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

