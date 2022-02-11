Hamburger icon
16-year-old Fayette high school student killed after being struck by vehicle

Robert Lee Stevenson was charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Crime & Public Safety
A Fayette County high school student was killed Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

The crash happened on Brechin Drive after Robert Lee Stevenson, 60, crossed into the southbound lane in a Pontiac Grand Prix and struck the 16-year-old boy shortly after 10 p.m., the Fayette sheriff’s office said. The boy, whose name was not released, was taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Stevenson was taken into custody shortly after the crash, the sheriff’s office said. He was charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

The teen was a Starr’s Mill High School student, a district spokesperson confirmed. Crisis counselors are at the high school Friday to help students deal with the loss.

