BREAKING: Suspect accused of shooting employee at Coweta remanufacturing facility

Gunfire erupted at an auto remanufacturing facility in Coweta County on Thursday morning, prompting a large police response.

An employee was shot by a suspect around 8 a.m. at the Global Powertrain Systems facility just outside Newnan, according to the Coweta sheriff’s office. Believing the suspect was barricaded inside, deputies worked to clear the roughly 220,000 square foot facility as other responding units set up a perimeter, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Toby Nix said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time, Nix said. They were not publicly identified.

As deputies cleared the building, they were told the suspected shooter had left the scene on a motorcycle. Soon after, a bike matching their description was located by a Newnan police officer.

The motorcycle rider fled on foot and was taken into custody by police on Farmer Street about four miles away from the facility around 8:20 a.m.

“There is no threat to the community,” Newnan police said.

The suspect was not publicly identified, and its unclear what charges they are facing. An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.