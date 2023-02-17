BREAKING: Shooting reported outside Dunkin’ in DeKalb

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday morning at a Dunkin’ in the Panthersville area.
Few details have been released about the incident, which happened at 2704 Candler Road near the interchange with I-20, Channel 2 Action News reported. Officers could be seen collecting evidence late Friday morning, but no one at the scene was authorized to share any information.
Police representatives have not responded to questions about the shooting, including if the incident was fatal or if a suspect has been taken into custody.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
