BREAKING: Shooting reported outside Dunkin’ in DeKalb

Credit: John Spink

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday morning at a Dunkin’ in the Panthersville area.

Few details have been released about the incident, which happened at 2704 Candler Road near the interchange with I-20, Channel 2 Action News reported. Officers could be seen collecting evidence late Friday morning, but no one at the scene was authorized to share any information.

Police representatives have not responded to questions about the shooting, including if the incident was fatal or if a suspect has been taken into custody.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

