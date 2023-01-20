BREAKING: Shooting at DeKalb gas station leaves at least 1 dead, police say

DeKalb police responded to a Shell in the 3600 block of Flat Shoals Road near Decatur after receiving a call about a person shot. Details are limited, but police said the shooting happened after two people got into a fight. The victim’s name was not publicly released by authorities.

The gas station was roped off with caution tape Friday afternoon, and several police vehicles were at the scene, according to video taken by Channel 2 Action News.