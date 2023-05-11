BREAKING: Remains found months ago ID’d as Fulton business partners

Salter and Guerra were last seen in East Point, according to Channel 2 Action News. The fathers, who co-owned Rockstar Lifestyle Print Shop in South Fulton, were reported missing to the South Fulton Police Department. The GBI said both Hapeville and East Point police also conducted active investigations into their disappearance.

Family members said both men were special to the community and had no enemies. They noted that Salter was described by some as a prince of Atlanta.

The two were inseparable, Channel 2 reported, and loved ones said they believe they were meeting someone before they disappeared. Salter’s Nissan Altima was found in a Family Dollar parking lot, while Guerra’s BMW was discovered at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Authorities have not publicly identified any suspects.

“There are people who know things that have yet to come forward,” Lee said last month. “No one in any place of America should be able to get away with something like this.”

The GBI is handling the homicide investigation at the request of the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department and is soliciting tips in the case. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the state agency at 770-388-5019.