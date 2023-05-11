BREAKING: Remains found months ago ID’d as Fulton business partners

The GBI on Thursday said it had positively identified a second set of human remains found in southern Fulton County earlier this year, formally opening a double homicide investigation into the deaths of Hapeville business partners.
The Fulton medical examiner’s office on May 4 confirmed the remains of those as 35-year-old Kenny Guerra, the business partner of 39-year-old Jason Salter. Both men were reported missing Feb. 25, and their bodies were found March 11 on a property in Chattahoochee Hills, authorities said.
Salter was positively identified last month, but Guerra’s loved ones had been waiting for answers as scientists conducted DNA processing in the weeks since. The GBI has not offered any details on how the men died, or why.
“After a 51-day disappearance, we were informed that the search for Jason is over,” Salter’s cousin, Eric Lee, said during a news conference outside GBI headquarters last month. “The search for justice is ongoing.”
The family said dental records helped to identify Salter’s remains. Both bodies were found on a farm in such a condition that it took several weeks for both families to learn of their fates.
Salter and Guerra were last seen in East Point, according to Channel 2 Action News. The fathers, who co-owned Rockstar Lifestyle Print Shop in South Fulton, were reported missing to the South Fulton Police Department. The GBI said both Hapeville and East Point police also conducted active investigations into their disappearance.
Family members said both men were special to the community and had no enemies. They noted that Salter was described by some as a prince of Atlanta.
The two were inseparable, Channel 2 reported, and loved ones said they believe they were meeting someone before they disappeared. Salter’s Nissan Altima was found in a Family Dollar parking lot, while Guerra’s BMW was discovered at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.
Authorities have not publicly identified any suspects.
“There are people who know things that have yet to come forward,” Lee said last month. “No one in any place of America should be able to get away with something like this.”
The GBI is handling the homicide investigation at the request of the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department and is soliciting tips in the case. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the state agency at 770-388-5019.
