BREAKING: Police working 2 shootings in NW Atlanta

Police are at the scene of two shootings in northwest Atlanta that occurred within minutes of each other Thursday afternoon.
Few details about the incidents were immediately released, but Atlanta police spokesman Anthony Grant confirmed that officers are responding to two “person shot” calls. Police have not confirmed if anyone has been injured.
The first shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Skipper Place at 12:14 p.m. Channel 2 Action News reported that authorities were stringing up crime tape near a few apartments.
The second was reported in the 500 block of Norfolk Street at 12:15 p.m. Officers were checking on a car at the scene, according to the news station.
