Police working 2 shootings in NW Atlanta
BREAKING: Police working 2 shootings in NW Atlanta

Police are at the scene of a shooting in the 300 block of Skipper Place in northwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Police are at the scene of two shootings in northwest Atlanta that occurred within minutes of each other Thursday afternoon.

Few details about the incidents were immediately released, but Atlanta police spokesman Anthony Grant confirmed that officers are responding to two “person shot” calls. Police have not confirmed if anyone has been injured.

The first shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Skipper Place at 12:14 p.m. Channel 2 Action News reported that authorities were stringing up crime tape near a few apartments.

The second was reported in the 500 block of Norfolk Street at 12:15 p.m. Officers were checking on a car at the scene, according to the news station.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

