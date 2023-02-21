BREAKING: Police, GBI respond to teen’s death at Peachtree City apartments

A portion of the Greens at Braelinn apartment complex was cordoned off by yellow caution tape while police stood outside, as seen in video footage taken by NewsChopper 2 around noon. Peachtree City police spokesman Lt. Chris Hyatt said officers were conducting a death investigation involving the teenager at her home.

Hyatt said the incident was isolated and that there was no danger to the community. Investigators have not shared any details about the cause or manner of the girl’s death.