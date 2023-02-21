BREAKING: Police, GBI respond to teen’s death at Peachtree City apartments

A heavy law enforcement presence, including the GBI, has been reported at a Peachtree City apartment complex Tuesday afternoon in response to the death of a 15-year-old girl, officials said.
A portion of the Greens at Braelinn apartment complex was cordoned off by yellow caution tape while police stood outside, as seen in video footage taken by NewsChopper 2 around noon. Peachtree City police spokesman Lt. Chris Hyatt said officers were conducting a death investigation involving the teenager at her home.
Hyatt said the incident was isolated and that there was no danger to the community. Investigators have not shared any details about the cause or manner of the girl’s death.
Officers responded to the apartment complex around 6:30 a.m. and found the 15-year-old dead, Hyatt said. The investigation has been active since the first officers arrived.
GBI officials acknowledged their response but said their agents were only helping to process the scene and that Peachtree City police were in charge of the case.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC