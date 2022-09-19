BREAKING: 1 man injured in shooting, violent crash in DeKalb neighborhood

One man is in serious condition after being shot while driving and then violently crashing into another vehicle and house in the Stone Mountain area Monday morning, according to police.
Officers and investigators were at the scene of the crash, where the two vehicles were wedged between two houses on Ashley Lane in the Carriage Trace subdivision off Stephenson Road.
Police said a suspect, who was not publicly identified, fired multiple shots at a passing vehicle and struck its driver. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, and no other injuries were reported. The home is structurally sound, police said, despite crumbling bricks and exposed insulation.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
At least one of the crashed vehicles was riddled with bullet holes, and a witness said the gunshot victim showed up at her door.
