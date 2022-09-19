BreakingNews
Police investigating violent crash in DeKalb neighborhood
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: 1 man injured in shooting, violent crash in DeKalb neighborhood

DeKalb County police are at the scene of a violent crash in the Stone Mountain area, off Stephenson Road, on Monday morning. Multiple vehicles wrecked and were wedged between two houses.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
DeKalb County police are at the scene of a violent crash in the Stone Mountain area, off Stephenson Road, on Monday morning. Multiple vehicles wrecked and were wedged between two houses.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 0 minutes ago

One man is in serious condition after being shot while driving and then violently crashing into another vehicle and house in the Stone Mountain area Monday morning, according to police.

Officers and investigators were at the scene of the crash, where the two vehicles were wedged between two houses on Ashley Lane in the Carriage Trace subdivision off Stephenson Road.

Police said a suspect, who was not publicly identified, fired multiple shots at a passing vehicle and struck its driver. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, and no other injuries were reported. The home is structurally sound, police said, despite crumbling bricks and exposed insulation.

Combined ShapeCaption
DeKalb police were on scene Monday along Ashley Lane to investigate a shooting and crash that damaged two vehicles and two homes.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

DeKalb police were on scene Monday along Ashley Lane to investigate a shooting and crash that damaged two vehicles and two homes.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
DeKalb police were on scene Monday along Ashley Lane to investigate a shooting and crash that damaged two vehicles and two homes.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

At least one of the crashed vehicles was riddled with bullet holes, and a witness said the gunshot victim showed up at her door.

— This story is developing. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
Follow John Spink on facebookFollow John Spink on twitter
Editors' Picks
Stacey Abrams and other top Democrats are including Forsyth County in campaign stops. She is pictured speaking at a news conference in Atlanta on Sep. 2, 2022. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Jolt: Forsyth GOP cancels protest aimed at Stacey Abrams 5h ago
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepts a pass during the second half against the Falcons on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

The winless Falcons aren’t good, but they’re also not half-bad
13h ago
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is brought down for a sack by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons draw closer to Ridder time
2h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
23h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
23h ago
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end
The Latest
A 20-year-old woman was injured Sunday in a drive-by shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood, according to police.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Woman seriously injured in DeKalb County drive-by shooting
33m ago
1 killed, 2 injured in shootout at NW Atlanta apartment building
4h ago
Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
18h ago
Featured
A message by Britain's King Charles III is left on Britain's Queen Elizabeth's coffin at the Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Phil Noble

Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
7h ago
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
20h ago
MONDAY’S WEATHER: With fall just ahead, the heat is on for Atlanta
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top