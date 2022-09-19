BREAKING: 1 man injured in shooting, violent crash in DeKalb neighborhood

Officers and investigators were at the scene of the crash, where the two vehicles were wedged between two houses on Ashley Lane in the Carriage Trace subdivision off Stephenson Road.

Police said a suspect, who was not publicly identified, fired multiple shots at a passing vehicle and struck its driver. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, and no other injuries were reported. The home is structurally sound, police said, despite crumbling bricks and exposed insulation.