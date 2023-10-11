BreakingNews
UPDATE | 3 stabbed, including police officer, at Atlanta airport

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By and
Updated 1 minute ago
A woman was arrested Wednesday after stabbing three people, including an Atlanta police officer, at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, authorities said.

Officers encountered the woman, who was armed with a knife, at around 4:45 p.m. outside the security checkpoint in the airport’s South terminal, according to police. By that point, officials said the woman had already stabbed a man near the west crossover.

Authorities tried to talk the suspect into dropping the knife while restricting her movements and creating distance from nearby travelers. During that encounter, the suspect stabbed a woman and a police lieutenant in the leg as he was trying to take her into custody, officials said.

Another officer was then able to tackle and disarm the woman, police confirmed. The suspect’s name and charges were not released.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The victims were said to be alert and were taken to the hospital. Police said the suspect was not injured.

Investigators are now trying to determine what may have led to the stabbings.

Sarah Nagem, who was flying home to Raleigh, North Carolina, after a journalism seminar in Atlanta, was in line at security when she heard a woman yelling.

Then she said she heard someone say: “Get on the floor, get on the floor.”

Nagem, who did not see the suspect, said she and others nearby remained on the ground for a few minutes until officials told them they were safe.

“They were trying to reassure us that, you know, we were safe, that it wasn’t someone trying to create violence randomly,” Nagem explained, adding that the security line was at a standstill for a few minutes before “it just started moving again, like nothing had happened.”

Several people on social media posted about the disturbance. A video circulating appeared to show the suspect yelling while waving the knife as two officers handled the situation.

Editor’s note: The video below shows a part of Wednesday’s commotion. Viewer discretion is advised.

