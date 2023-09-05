BREAKING | Gwinnett police investigating homicide at hotel near Norcross

A person was killed Tuesday evening at a hotel in Gwinnett County between PEachtree Corners and Norcross, authorities said.

Officers are investigating a homicide at the HomeTown Studios at 7049 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. No other details have been released, but Winderweedle said he will be gathering information at the scene and will share investigators’ initial findings as soon as possible.

The hotel is part of a busy commercial district at the junction of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Parkway and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

