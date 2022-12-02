BREAKING: Police investigating fatal shooting at SW Atlanta convenience store

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta’s Greenbriar neighborhood, officials confirmed.
Atlanta police spokesman Officer John Predmore confirmed that officers responded to a shooting in the area. The incident took place at the C&S Food Mart at 3032 Stone Hogan Connector and the victim has been pronounced dead, Predmore said.
The victim has not been publicly identified.
The location is just outside the Greenbriar Commons apartment complex and about a half-mile from Woodland Middle School.
No additional information has been released about the incident, including if a suspect has been identified or if anyone has been taken into custody.
