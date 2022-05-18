BREAKING: Police investigating fatal shooting at Camp Creek apartment complex

College Park police are at the scene of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.
Detectives confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution a male victim has died from a gunshot wound at 2700 Camp Creek Parkway. Just before 8 a.m., a victim’s body was seen in the parking lot surrounded by shell casings.
No other details have been released. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.
