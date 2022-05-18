BreakingNews
Police investigating fatal shooting at Camp Creek apartment complex
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Police investigating fatal shooting at Camp Creek apartment complex

College Park police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex along Camp Creek Parkway on Wednesday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
College Park police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex along Camp Creek Parkway on Wednesday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

College Park police are at the scene of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Detectives confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution a male victim has died from a gunshot wound at 2700 Camp Creek Parkway. Just before 8 a.m., a victim’s body was seen in the parking lot surrounded by shell casings.

No other details have been released. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
Follow John Spink on facebookFollow John Spink on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
NEW DETAILS: 2 teens injured when gunfire erupts at Taco Bell in South Fulton
1h ago
Always on call: Atlanta’s homicide detectives combat the city’s deadly surge
2h ago
Killer’s execution delayed pending Georgia Supreme Court appeal
14h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top